Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $52.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

