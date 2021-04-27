Handshake Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $262.86 million and $1.76 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,979.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.58 or 0.04824621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.95 or 0.00472812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $885.36 or 0.01610330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.06 or 0.00733111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.00523917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.68 or 0.00435947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 376,552,725 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.