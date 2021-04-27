Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HASI opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.64%.

In related news, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

