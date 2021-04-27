Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.64

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.64 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 60.62 ($0.79). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 37,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.64. The company has a current ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of £80.47 million and a PE ratio of 17.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Hansard Global’s payout ratio is presently 1.35%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

