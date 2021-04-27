Harbour Energy (PMOIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS: PMOIF) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2021 – Harbour Energy was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2021 – Harbour Energy is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Harbour Energy was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2021 – Harbour Energy had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/6/2021 – Harbour Energy was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,047. Harbour Energy plc has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

