Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 126,187 shares.The stock last traded at $29.40 and had previously closed at $28.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

