Harsco (HSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

