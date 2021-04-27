Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,218 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.