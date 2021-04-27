Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,771,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 572,202 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,994,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,889,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.