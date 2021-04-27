Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

