Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,634.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,678 shares of company stock worth $7,058,601. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $216.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.52. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.83.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

