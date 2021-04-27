Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $149.65 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $149,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,677,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,193.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,197.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

