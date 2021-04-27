Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

