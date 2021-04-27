Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,711,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.32.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $179.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $179.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

