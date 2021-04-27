Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

