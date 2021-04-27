Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Shares of ED stock opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.95.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

