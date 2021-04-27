Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $5,174,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $498.50 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $209.91 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.