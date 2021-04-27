Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.94 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $119.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.