Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,121,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in AMETEK by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AMETEK by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AME. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

NYSE:AME opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day moving average is $119.06. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $136.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

