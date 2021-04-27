Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

