Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

NTRS opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $111.20. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,815. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

