Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 27.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.