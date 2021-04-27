Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,722.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.78.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $376.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.53 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

