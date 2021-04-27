Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,476 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $213,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $13,294,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders sold a total of 141,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

