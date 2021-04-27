Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $264.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $153.72 and a 1-year high of $266.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

