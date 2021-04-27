Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 138.38%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

