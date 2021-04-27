Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

