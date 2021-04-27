Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,776 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Equifax by 545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.96.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $225.53 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

