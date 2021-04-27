Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 433 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $454.88 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.94 and a 200-day moving average of $427.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.20.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.