Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 302,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,402,000 after buying an additional 155,268 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after buying an additional 152,715 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT opened at $291.14 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $295.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

