Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $182.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

