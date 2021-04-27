Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,001 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $199.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.57. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.73 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.40.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

