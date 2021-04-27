Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,057 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,872 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX stock opened at $133.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

