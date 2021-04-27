Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,113 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Dollar Tree by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

