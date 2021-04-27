Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,257 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.