Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,348 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

