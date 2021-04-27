Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 157 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,287 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,678.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,312.90 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,176.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,149.23.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

