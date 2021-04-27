Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,596 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,580 shares of company stock worth $261,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.