Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 571 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,498,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $253.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.64 and a 1-year high of $259.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day moving average is $212.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

