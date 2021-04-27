Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,977 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

