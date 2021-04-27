Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 838 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

