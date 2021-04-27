Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 878 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $239,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,951,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $75.74 and a 52-week high of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

