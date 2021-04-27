Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of HBF opened at C$11.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.19. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of C$7.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.10.
About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF
