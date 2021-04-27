Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of HBF opened at C$11.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.19. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of C$7.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.10.

Get Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF alerts:

About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.