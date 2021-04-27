Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36, RTT News reports. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAS traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.74. 10,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

