Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 3% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $20.61 or 0.00037023 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $295.53 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,655.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.59 or 0.04839742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.58 or 0.00473591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $922.54 or 0.01657580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00737473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00526355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064290 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.47 or 0.00432065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,342,099 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

