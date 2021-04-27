Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $356.09 million-$391.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.34 million.

Shares of HA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.14. 688,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,590. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

