Hayward Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,018 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,031% compared to the average daily volume of 90 put options.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones bought 6,500 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last three months.

Get Hayward alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.