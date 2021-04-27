Haywood Securities Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$8.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.68% from the company’s current price.

WCP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.30.

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.29. 1,218,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,219. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.65.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

