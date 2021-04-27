Haywood Securities Increases Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$32.50

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.72.

TSE PXT traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.37. 96,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,322. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.22. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,402,000. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total value of C$426,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,565 shares of company stock worth $5,185,676.

Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

