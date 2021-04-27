Haywood Securities Upgrades Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) to “Buy”

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) was upgraded by Haywood Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Beacon Securities lowered shares of Altura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

CVE:ATU traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.17. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$17.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Altura Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26.

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Altura Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

