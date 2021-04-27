Haywood Securities Upgrades Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) to “Buy”

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) was upgraded by Haywood Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Beacon Securities lowered shares of Altura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
CVE:ATU traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.17. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$17.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Altura Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26.
Altura Energy Company Profile
Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.
